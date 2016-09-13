Sept. 14: Second public meeting on airport noise

A second public meeting to help San Mateo County gauge the public's feelings about noise connected with the San Carlos Airport will be held in Redwood City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fair Oaks Community Center, 2600 Middlefield Road.

Supervisor Warren Slocum will host the meeting, which is part of a study the Board of Supervisors approved in March. An earlier meeting was held in Atherton in August.

The study was prompted by a barrage of public complaints about airport-related noise that began soon after Surf Air started using the airport in June 2013. The airline offers unlimited flights for a monthly fee and currently has as many as 44 scheduled flights a day using the airport.