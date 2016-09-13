New early childhood education director at Sacred Heart Schools

Nasreen Hussain has been named the new early childhood education director for Sacred Heart Schools' preschool and kindergarten in Atherton.

The school serves approximately 1,190 preschool through twelfth-grade students.

Ms. Hussain was most recently a kindergarten to fourth-grade literacy specialist for Whitby School in Greenwich, Conn., and has more than 20 years of experience as an educator in independent and private schools in the U.S. and Pakistan.

Ms. Hussain was a founding head teacher for the International School in Karachi and The School at Columbia University (a private K-8 school).

She has worked as an instructor, fieldwork supervisor, and literacy coach for graduate students at Columbia's University's Teachers College, and is currently a volunteer curriculum consultant for Developments in Literacy USA, a nonprofit engaged in improving education in Pakistan's underdeveloped regions.

She has a master's degree in curriculum and instruction with a minor in multicultural, multilingual education from George Mason University, as well as a reading specialist master's degree from Columbia University.

She also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Assumption College in the Philippines and an advanced diploma in nursery foundation teaching and international Montessori from the Montessori Centre International.