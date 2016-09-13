Menlo Park police calls: Burglar takes jewelry, cash, bonds

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Residential burglaries:

â– Someone entered a home on Sharon Park Drive and stole a gold necklace, emeralds, $500 in cash, $300 in foreign currency and U. S. savings bonds. Estimated loss: $29,100. Sept. 9.

â– A resident of Sand Hill Circle told police that, in a cold case, someone went through her jewelry collection and stole two brooches. Estimated loss: $11,500. Aug. 29.

â– A burglar entered an unlocked garage on Hollyburne Avenue and stole two tablet computers, an e-book reader and a shopping bag. Estimated loss: $1,100. Aug. 30.

Commercial burglary: Someone smashed the front window of Transcriptic, a provider of robotic services in the cloud, and stole four laptop computers. Estimated loss: $4,400. Aug. 30.

Auto burglaries:

â– Four burglaries were reported in the 600 block of Oak Grove Avenue, all involving smashed windows. From one vehicle, the thief or thieves stole a tablet computer, shoes, eyeglasses and a backpack for an estimated loss of $1,000; the second and third incidents involved the theft of computer bags for losses in each case of $200; the fourth incident involved the theft of a backpack, a lunch bag and notes for a loss of $102.

â– A vehicle parked on Crane Street and found with a window smashed was also missing a laptop computer, a briefcase, and car and house keys. Estimated loss: $700. Sept. 9.

â– A burglar entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 400 block of Ravenswood Avenue and stole a charging device, two pairs of shoes and clothing. Estimated loss: $775. Sept. 9.

Thefts:

â– Someone stole a locked bike from the common garage of an apartment on University Drive. Estimated loss: $1,100. Sept. 8.

â– A thief stole a bike parked and locked on some stairs at an apartment on Coleman Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,000. Sept. 8.

â– Someone stole a bike locked to the bike rack at the public library on Alma Street. Estimated loss: $900. Sept. 8.

â– A thief or thieves made off with two bikes sitting unlocked in front of the Starbucks coffee shop on Santa Cruz Avenue. Estimated losses: $850 and $750. Sept. 8.

â– Someone stole a bike from the patio of an apartment on Roble Avenue. Estimated loss: $615. Aug. 29.

â– Someone stole a package containing a computer monitor from the front porch of a home on Windermere Avenue. Estimated loss: $355. Sept. 8.

â– A man discovered he'd dropped his wallet while emerging from his vehicle and found that the wallet was gone when he returned after five minutes to retrieve it. Estimated loss: $30. Aug. 30.

â– A man entered the Beverages and More liquor store at 700 El Camino Real and walked out with a unpaid for bottle of brandy. Estimated loss: $12. Aug. 26.

â– Safeway supermarket management told police that a former employee walked out of the store with an unpaid for tube of Neosporin. Estimated loss: $7.99. Aug. 27.

â– A patron of the public library noticed her wallet missing from her purse and, suspecting someone standing nearby had taken it, demanded that it be returned. The suspect pointed to the wallet sitting on a shelf nearby. The wallet's owner found that nothing had been taken. Aug. 29.

Traffic accident: The driver of a 2016 Jeep Compass heading north on Evelyn Street and stopped at the intersection with Santa Cruz Avenue made a right turn at Santa Cruz and collided with a pedestrian crossing Santa Cruz in the crosswalk. Medics took the pedestrian to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after she complained of pain in her shoulders and neck.

--

Follow the Almanac on Twitter and Facebook for breaking news, local events and community news.