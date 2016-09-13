High-speed rail agency seeks contractors

The California High Speed Rail Authority has a goal to have 30 percent of the value of its contracts go to small businesses, especially those that are considered disadvantaged or run by disabled veterans, according to a workshop held in Menlo Park on Aug. 22.
The authority says it expects the first segment, between Silicon Valley and the Central Valley, to be operational by 2025.
