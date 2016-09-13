Friday night blues

Bay Area-based singer/songwriter James Devine brings his fresh take on old-school, foot-stomping roots and blues music to Freewheel Brewing Company in Redwood City on Friday, Sept. 16.

The free show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Freewheel Brewing Company is located at 3736 Florence St.

