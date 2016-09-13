Ex-corrections officer pleads no contest to drug charge

In a plea bargain, a former corrections officer at the San Mateo County Jail pleaded no contest on Monday (Sept. 12) to one count of possession of drugs in jail, a felony, in exchange for serving 90 days in jail and no time in state prison, according to county prosecutors.
According to prosecutors, Mr. Jurow showed up for work one day in May 2015 while under the influence of a "controlled substance" and while in possession of the drug Xanax, used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
An investigation showed that Mr. Jurow had been prescribed "thousands" of controlled substances in pill form, including oxycodone and morphine, prosecutors said. He allegedly sold drugs on three occasions -- to a relative and friend, prosecutors said.
Mr. Jurow has been out of custody on $75,000 bail.
