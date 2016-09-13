News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 13, 2016, 11:57 am

Fire damages 9/11 display of American flags at Menlo Park fire district station

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Someone set fire to and partially burned a display of 343 American flags set out at a local fire station on Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor the 343 firefighters who died in responding to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001.

This story contains 537 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by sro
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
1 hour ago

why doesn't the headline directly say that arson was responsible for burning the American flags??

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Are Tiger Moms Raising Tiger Spouses?
By Chandrama Anderson | 8 comments | 4,090 views

Opening alert: Creamistry in downtown Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 522 views

Hoes Down and Eco Farm
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 144 views

View all local blogs
 