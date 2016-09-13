Fall exhibit puts local artists on display

The Atherton Arts Foundation will host a free fall art show in Holbrook-Palmer Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
There will also be food, wine and live jazz music.
Holbrook-Palmer Park is located at 150 Watkins Ave.
For more information, visit athertonarts.org.
