Fall exhibit puts local artists on display

The Atherton Arts Foundation will host a free fall art show in Holbrook-Palmer Park on Friday, Sept. 16.

The work of local artists, including James Arakati, Dino Boselli, Helga Christoph, Cosette Dudley, Sheila Finch, Rachel Greenberg, Debora Rockey, Mona Lisa Safai, Grace Stratos, Nancy Wheeler and Fred Yokel will be on display in Jennings Pavilion, 4-7:30 p.m.

There will also be food, wine and live jazz music.

Holbrook-Palmer Park is located at 150 Watkins Ave.

For more information, visit athertonarts.org.