Demand drives Bay Area gas price increase over the past month

Bay Area gas prices climbed to an average of $2.77 per gallon over the past month as refineries failed to keep pace with strong demand, AAA officials announced Monday.

The region's average cost for unleaded gas grew by $0.08 per gallon since last month as statewide prices remained the second-highest in the country, due partly to "refinery issues," AAA spokeswoman Cynthia Harris said.

Statewide, drivers paid an average of $2.73 for a gallon, up $0.07 since the organization issued its last report on Aug. 9.

"Strong demand in the West Coast region is currently pressing on limited supplies," Harris said in a statement. "The drop in supplies can likely be attributed to issues at two California refineries earlier this month. The region also currently has the highest wholesale price for gasoline, which translates to higher prices for drivers."

The highest Bay Area increase was $0.13 per gallon in Oakland, San Francisco, Pleasanton and Fremont. The highest average price per gallon in the region was San Francisco's $2.96.

The one bright spots in the region was San Jose, where people paid an average of $2.73 per gallon, which was a decrease of 4 cents over the past month.