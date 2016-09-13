Celebrate the spirit and culture of Mexico

Angelicas is hosting its first annual Mariachi Festival featuring Los Angeles-based "Mariachi Los Reyes" with a special guest appearance by Coro Redes y Cantos de Chapala for a weekend of music, food and culture to celebrate Fiestas Patrias and Hispanic Heritage month.
Angelicas is located at 863 Main St. in Redwood City.
For more information, visit angelicasllc.com.
