Menlo Park tonight: Permit sought for mixed-use development at former Park Theatre site

The Menlo Park Planning Commission will consider tonight (Sept. 12) an application for an architectural control permit for a proposed mixed-use development at 1275 El Camino Real, the former site of the Park Theatre.

The city staff is recommending that the commission approve the permit.

The applicant (1275 LLC) is proposing to build 589 square feet of commercial space (retail or cafe) on the first floor, 9,066 square feet of non-medical office space on the second floor, and three residential units totaling 6,893 square feet on the third floor.

A use permit is sought for outdoor seating associated with cafe use. A heritage coast live oak tree located near the middle of the rear property line would be removed.

The residences would include two three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. The non-medical office space would occupy the entire second floor.

