Menlo Park: 'Off the Grid' food truck event may move to the Civic Center

The Menlo Park Planning Commission may decide tonight (Sept. 12) whether to move the Wednesday night "Off the Grid" food truck gathering from the Caltrain parking lot to the Menlo Park Civic Center.
The event would occur on
Wednesday evenings between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., with setup starting at 3 p.m. and cleanup
concluding at 10:30 p.m.
The event would have amplified live music and generator use, which may
exceed noise ordinance limits, the staff said.
The staff asks for flexibility to move the event to other locations in the Civic Center.
According to Senior Planner Thomas Rogers, Caltrain has told the city that Off the Grid can no longer take place in the Caltrain parking lot.
Here is the staff report.
This story contains 167 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.