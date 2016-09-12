Menlo Park: 'Off the Grid' food truck event may move to the Civic Center

The Menlo Park Planning Commission may decide tonight (Sept. 12) whether to move the Wednesday night "Off the Grid" food truck gathering from the Caltrain parking lot to the Menlo Park Civic Center.

City staff is recommending that the event be moved to the Alma Street parking lot in the Civic Center between the library and the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium.

The event would occur on

Wednesday evenings between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., with setup starting at 3 p.m. and cleanup

concluding at 10:30 p.m.

The event would have amplified live music and generator use, which may

exceed noise ordinance limits, the staff said.

The staff asks for flexibility to move the event to other locations in the Civic Center.

According to Senior Planner Thomas Rogers, Caltrain has told the city that Off the Grid can no longer take place in the Caltrain parking lot.

Here is the staff report.