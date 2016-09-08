Recycling center sustains significant damage in fire

The Shoreway Environmental Center recycling facility in San Carlos sustained significant damage in a four-alarm fire Wednesday night and repairs are expected to take four to six months, according to Joe La Mariana, executive director of RethinkWaste (the South Bayside Waste Management Authority), which owns the center.

Meanwhile, all operations on the 16-acre site, including the transfer station, will remain open for business as usual, receiving garbage, organics and materials from construction and demolition projects, he said.

The operations of Recology, the garbage and recycling collection company, are not expected to be affected, Mr. La Mariana said.

The fire at 333 Shoreway Road began around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and was under control just before midnight, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Engineers will be spending the next few days determining the full scope of the damage, Mr. La Mariana said.

By Almanac staff and Bay City News Service.