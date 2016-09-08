Man dies after crashing Ferrari near Woodside

A 46-year-old man died after crashing a rented Ferrari that was part of a caravan of expensive sports cars traveling near Woodside on Wednesday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The victim, identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as San Jose resident David Michael Wright, was traveling west on state Highway 84, about a mile west of state Highway 35, shortly after 12:25 p.m., CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

For a reason yet to be determined, Mr. Wright failed to negotiate a left curve on the road and went about 100 feet down an embankment before crashing into a redwood tree, Officer Montiel said.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Mr. Wright was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mr. Montiel.

The car was a rental from a San Jose-based Ferrari car club and Mr. Wright was traveling with a group of other high-end sports car enthusiasts, Officer Montiel said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it appears that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, he said.