Man dies after crashing Ferrari near Woodside

A 46-year-old man died after crashing a rented Ferrari that was part of a caravan of expensive sports cars traveling near Woodside on Wednesday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
For a reason yet to be determined, Mr. Wright failed to negotiate a left curve on the road and went about 100 feet down an embankment before crashing into a redwood tree, Officer Montiel said.
Despite wearing a seatbelt, Mr. Wright was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mr. Montiel.
The car was a rental from a San Jose-based Ferrari car club and Mr. Wright was traveling with a group of other high-end sports car enthusiasts, Officer Montiel said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it appears that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, he said.
