Four-alarm fire at Shoreway Environmental Center

A four-alarm fire Wednesday night at the Shoreway Environmental Center, the recycling and refuse transfer station in San Carlos, was extinguished just before midnight, according to Redwood City Fire Department.

Fire officials reported at 11:19 p.m. that several crews were battling a blaze at the center located at 333 Shoreway Road.

According to fire officials, the fire began around 8:45 p.m. Crews remained on scene until 1:40 a.m.

No injuries or evacuations were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Shoreway Environmental Center receives all the recyclables, organic materials, and other materials (i.e. solid waste) collected in its service area.

The Shoreway facility is owned by the South Bayside Waste Management Authority (RethinkWaste), a joint powers authority with 12 member agencies (the cities of Belmont, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Menlo Park, Redwood City, San Carlos, and San Mateo, the towns of Atherton and Hillsborough, the County of San Mateo and the West Bay Sanitary District).