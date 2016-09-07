Woodside: Decking the hall

There is new wood on the exterior deck at Town Hall in Woodside.
The work began in the first week of August and is expected to be complete by the middle of September, Town Manager Kevin Bryant said.
This story contains 51 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.