County hosts second meeting on airport noise

A second public meeting to help San Mateo County gauge the public's feelings about noise connected with the San Carlos Airport will be held in Redwood City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fair Oaks Community Center, 2600 Middlefield Road.
The study was prompted by a barrage of public complaints about airport-related noise that began soon after Surf Air started using the airport in June 2013.
The airline offers unlimited flights for a monthly fee and currently has as many as 44 scheduled flights a day using the airport.
This story contains 121 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.