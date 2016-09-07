Sept. 18: Menlo Park Library hosts storytelling festival

On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in its downstairs program room, the Menlo Park Library will host its first storytelling festival.
"It's something we've never tried before," said Nick Szegda, library circulation supervisor. "I think it'll be cool."
