Police calls: Portola Valley, Woodside, Menlo Park

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

WEST MENLO PARK

Theft: A thief entered an unlocked office at Lulu's Mexican restaurant at 3539 Alameda de las Pulgas and stole $950 from an unlocked safe. Aug. 15.

PORTOLA VALLEY

Fraud: A collection agency called a resident of Russell Avenue to inform him of litigation being undertaken for an unpaid debt of $3,000. The resident discovered that an unauthorized loan for $2,200 had been taken out in his name. Aug. 18.

Mountain lion sighting: A resident in the 1000 block of Westridge Drive reported a mountain lion seen running across her driveway and toward her neighbor's house. The animal appeared to be healthy and not aggressive. Aug. 15.

WOODSIDE

Selling without a license: A deputy cited and released a man on Stockbridge Avenue after learning that the man had been going door to door trying to sell magazines. The deputy informed the man that San Mateo County regulations require such solicitation be done only after having first obtained a permit. Aug. 15.

Mountain lion sighting: A woman delivering newspapers told deputies she saw a mountain lion running on a road shoulder in the vicinity of Kings Mountain Road and Manuella Avenue. The lion appeared neither sick nor aggressive. Aug. 15.

MENLO PARK

Auto burglary: Someone smashed a window on a vehicle parked at Bedwell-Bayfront Park on Marsh Road and stole two purses. Inside the purses were diamond jewelry, $1,500 in cash, driver's license and credit cards. Estimated loss: $14,334. Aug. 24.

Residential burglaries:

â– A thief broke into a locked storage trailer on Sharon Park Drive and stole a leaf blower, a tree trimmer and a generator. Estimated loss: $2,500. Aug. 27.

â– Someone entered a home on Hobart Street through the unlocked back door, but took nothing, according to the homeowner. Aug. 19.

Thefts:

â– After a party with friends, a resident of Madera Avenue told police that belts and jewelry were missing. Estimated loss: $3,500. Aug. 26.

â– A man walked into the CVS pharmacy at 700 El Camino Real, piled up some merchandise in an aisle, put that merchandise into a large plastic garbage bag he had pulled out of his pocket, then walked out of the store without paying for it. Police described the man as of unknown race and average build, wearing a dark brown or black long-sleeved shirt with lettering on it. He was also wearing a dark-colored hat with an orange bill or brim. Estimated loss: $1,600. Aug. 22.

â– Someone stole a bank-deposit bag from a safe at Peet's Coffee & Tea at Santa Cruz Avenue and University Drive. Estimated loss: $1,000. Aug. 23.

â– A San Francisco man walked into the Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real, put some merchandise into an empty bag and walked out without having paid for it. Store employees stopped the man. The goods, valued at about $700, were recovered. Police cited the man for theft and booked him into jail. Aug. 23.

â– Someone stole a wallet from "a bike storage pack" located at the bike rack outside Burgess Pool while the wallet's owner was swimming. In the wallet were an ID, credit and debit cards and $60 in cash. Estimated loss: $178. Aug. 24.

â– Someone stole a package of pool cleaning chemicals from the porch of a home on Ringwood Avenue. Estimated loss: $76. Aug. 22.

â– Police arrested, cited and released a Hayward man on suspicion of having stolen a bottle of an alcoholic beverage from Bev Mo at 700 El Camino Real. Aug. 25.

Trespassing:

â– Police arrested and booked into jail a San Mateo man on suspicion of trespassing after the property manager of an apartment on Mills Street found the man inside a vacant apartment without permission. Aug. 21.

â– Police cited and released a transient man who had been told to keep away from Safeway property at 525 El Camino Real. Employees told police that the man had refused to leave when asked to by the store manager. Aug. 23.

Accident report: Medics took a bicyclist to the hospital with complaints of pain in her hip and leg -- non-life-threatening injuries, police said -- after colliding with a 2015 gray Acura MDX SUV at the corner of Van Buren Road and Menlo Oaks Drive. The cyclist had been traveling north in the southbound lane when the driver of the Acura made a right turn into the southbound lane of Van Buren, police said.

