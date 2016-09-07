Menlo Park: 15 rental townhouses planned along El Camino Real

Curious about what new development is planned for the currently empty lot between the Menlo Park Inn and M&R Automotive on El Camino Real?

The previous buildings there, situated between Valparaiso and Oak Grove Avenues, have been demolished, and according to city documents, a three-story building with about 2,000 square feet of commercial space and 15 rental residential units is planned. The developer, Atherton-based Pinnacle Group Corp., just needs to receive a building permit before construction can start.

Mohammad Mortazavi, owner of Pinnacle Group Corp., said he is waiting for Menlo Park's planning and building departments to issue a building permit. Once he gets the permit, the project is expected to take about 18 months to complete. He is hoping to get the permit in time to lay the building's foundations before winter rains begin, he said.

The residential units will include six three-bedroom and nine two-bedroom units. The units will be built as townhouses but will be for rent, Mr. Mortazavi said.

The commercial space is expected to accommodate two businesses, he said. He plans to use one for his business and rent out the other one. The location is zoned for retail businesses, personal services or non-medical offices.

Each residence would have at least one parking spot, and nine of the residences would have two. The commercial area would get eight parking spots, according to a staff report.

The plans were initially submitted to the city in July 2014 and later approved by the Menlo Park Planning Commission in August 2015.

The project falls within the city's El Camino Real and downtown specific plan area. It adheres to the base level of allowed development and shows plans to follow other measures to mitigate environmental impacts as laid out in the downtown specific plan.

The developer will be expected to pay $26,470 in fees for the city staff to review the project and $8,190 in transportation impact fees. The project is expected to add two trips each morning and none during the evening commute hour beyond the traffic that was generated at the site previously, according to Thomas Rogers, principal planner.

The 15 units account for just 2.2 percent of the city's residential development allowed in its downtown specific plan.