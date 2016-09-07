San Mateo County History Museum seeks artifacts, information for WWII exhibit

San Mateo County History Museum is gathering information and artifacts for a World War II exhibit that will open on Pearl Harbor day, Dec. 7, 2016.

Those who were living on the Peninsula when the war began and took part in the war effort, either in the armed forces or as civilians, are encouraged to call museum curator Dana Neitzel (650-299-0104, ext. 230) if they have materials that will enhance the displays. The show will end in February 2019.

Photographs, letters and artifacts are all needed, along with memorabilia reminiscent of the war years. All those participating will be invited to a reception honoring members of the "Greatest Generation" on the evening of Dec. 7, 2016.

The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway in the Old Courthouse in Redwood City. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, except Monday.