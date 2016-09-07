San Mateo County History Museum seeks artifacts, information for WWII exhibit

San Mateo County History Museum is gathering information and artifacts for a World War II exhibit that will open on Pearl Harbor day, Dec. 7, 2016.
Photographs, letters and artifacts are all needed, along with memorabilia reminiscent of the war years. All those participating will be invited to a reception honoring members of the "Greatest Generation" on the evening of Dec. 7, 2016.
The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway in the Old Courthouse in Redwood City. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, except Monday.
