Menlo Park: Chamber of Commerce names Golden Acorn winners

Fran Dehn, president and CEO of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, announced during the Menlo Park City Council's Aug. 30 meeting the winners of the 2016 Golden Acorn Awards.

The winners are:

● Public Service: Menlo Park Police Chief Robert Jonsen.

● Business Excellence: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

● Community Service: Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation.

● Innovation & Technology: Women's Startup Lab.

A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Stanford Park Hotel. The event will be emceed by Menlo Park Mayor Rich Cline with a keynote address by Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer. Tickets are $125.

