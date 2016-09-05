USGS to end walk-in map sales

Beginning Sept. 6, Menlo Park's U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) offices will be closing the on-site map sales office to walk-in visitors. The change is being made for security reasons, said Richard Adrianowicz of USGS.
Prices vary but are typically $8 or $9, he said. People can still order maps by telephone, mail and fax.
Go to the USGS online store for more information.
