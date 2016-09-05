USGS to end walk-in map sales

Beginning Sept. 6, Menlo Park's U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) offices will be closing the on-site map sales office to walk-in visitors. The change is being made for security reasons, said Richard Adrianowicz of USGS.

USGS is a federal site and is one of the last to become subject to heightened security measures, he explained. The store sells topographic maps of California, national parks and other geologic reports and maps.

Prices vary but are typically $8 or $9, he said. People can still order maps by telephone, mail and fax.

Go to the USGS online store for more information.