Celebrating her 101st birthday at Facebook

Longtime Menlo Park resident Willie Mae Jones celebrated her 101st birthday recently by spending a day at Facebook's campus with her great-granddaughter, Keyanna Adger, who recently started working at Facebook.
The visit was on Aug. 30, six days after her 101st birthday.
There were five generations of women in Ms. Jones' family present at Facebook that day, according to a Facebook post by Ms. Sandberg. She said that when she asked Ms. Jones for tips on living to be over 100, Ms. Jones said that she exercises daily, gardens and surrounds herself with family.
