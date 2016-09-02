Menlo Park: Two burglary suspects arrested, thanks to resident's tip

Menlo Park police arrested two teens from East Palo Alto on Thursday (Sept. 1) after receiving a tip from a resident of Oakland Avenue in Menlo Park about suspicious people in the neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. that day.

The teens had been going from house to house and knocking on doors, according to police. At one of the houses, the resident reported, a dog barked and the teens, described by the resident as male, "quickly" left the scene, police said.

The teens got into a black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and left, but the resident was able to provide police with a partial reading of the license plate. Police also obtained a security camera photo of one of the teens.

Police located the vehicle parked on Del Norte Avenue, but it was empty. They set up a perimeter, and at about 2:10 p.m., spotted and detained two people leaving the rear yard of a house on Tehama Avenue and answering to the descriptions given by the resident.

After a search of the area, officers located a home on Del Norte that had been burglarized, and found a "large amount of stolen property" in a nearby yard, police said. All of the property has been returned to the owners, police said.

Police booked the teens into the Hillcrest juvenile detention facility. The teens are also considered suspects in a number of earlier burglaries from the past few weeks.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the Del Norte Avenue burglary to call 650-330-6300 or the tip line at 650-330-6395.

