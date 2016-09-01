Woodside: Lane-painting mistake on Woodside Road

A painting mistake by crews working for the California Department of Transportation has widened the driving area for motor vehicles on Woodside Road by 2 feet in front of the elementary school, where it is supposed to be narrower.

In 2013, based on a $400,000 school-safety audit commissioned by the town, each traffic lane was resized to 11 feet wide -- 1 foot narrower than Caltrans standard -- to make room for pedestrians on both sides of the road and to add room for parking on the south side.

The road was recently repaved and repainted to standard lane widths. The town is working with Caltrans to quickly restore the narrower lanes, Town Manager Kevin Bryant said.