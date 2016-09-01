News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2016, 11:55 am

Tonight: ConnectMenlo Open House

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

In case you haven't heard, the city of Menlo Park is considering some big changes to the kinds of development and buildings it will allow to be built in the city's M-2 area east of U.S. 101, roughly bounded by San Francisco Bay, University Avenue, U.S. 101 and Marsh Road. The city is expected to finalize those plans by January, which will determine what can be built there between now and 2040.

This story contains 289 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Peace Walk and Father's Grief Retreat
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 4,585 views

Opus One
By Laura Stec | 12 comments | 994 views

Putting a dollhouse together
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 408 views

View all local blogs
 