Tonight: ConnectMenlo Open House

In case you haven't heard, the city of Menlo Park is considering some big changes to the kinds of development and buildings it will allow to be built in the city's M-2 area east of U.S. 101, roughly bounded by San Francisco Bay, University Avenue, U.S. 101 and Marsh Road. The city is expected to finalize those plans by January, which will determine what can be built there between now and 2040.

For people to learn more about what is being planned and what the impacts could be, the city will host two open houses for the public. The first will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Menlo Park Senior Center at 110 Terminal Avenue in Belle Haven. The second will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Menlo Park City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel St.

The changes could permit up to 2.3 million additional square feet of nonresidential construction, 400 hotel rooms and 4,500 residential units. This development is expected to result in 11,570 more residents and 5,500 more employees.

Within the proposed changes are regulations that developers would have to follow concerning the environment. The city will also define what additional benefits the city will look for from developers if they want to build more than a certain baseline density allows. Those could include things like affordable housing units or a grocery store in Belle Haven.

The general plan update also includes a proposal to change the way that some streets across the city are classified, which could determine how traffic will move and how road infrastructure projects will be prioritized.

Go to the city's ConnectMenlo web page for more information.