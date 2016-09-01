Sept. 10: Menlo Park Library hosts Gatsby, literary-themed party

The colorful worlds of five literary realms will be lifted off the page by the Menlo Park Library when it hosts its "Centennial Extravaganza" on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. outdoors between the library and the gatehouse.

The party will have five areas representing different stories, in keeping with the library's centennial theme of "A Century of Stories." There will be performers in costume, music, crafts, library giveaways and light refreshments, according to Library Circulation Supervisor Nick Szegda.

The areas are: Dr. Seuss, Alice in Wonderland, The Great Gatsby, Pirates, and A Thousand and One Nights.

The Dr. Seuss area will be more kid-oriented, Mr. Szegda said, with face painting and crafts. There will be a "Mad Hatter's Tea Party" at the Alice in Wonderland area, and a garden party, jazz band and classic 1920s car in the Great Gatsby area. The event is for all ages.