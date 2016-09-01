News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2016, 11:46 am

Menlo Park: Woodside Bakery & Cafe reopens -- in Sharon Heights

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

The Woodside Bakery & Cafe -- the bakery element, anyway -- opened for business today (Thursday, Sept. 1) at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center at 325 Sharon Park Drive in Menlo Park.

Comments

Posted by Mary
a resident of Woodside: other
59 minutes ago

It's nice to see a neighborhood business bounce back.
Looking forward to enjoying your treats and coffee.
Best of luck, Mark

Posted by Patricia Arthur
a resident of Atherton: West of Alameda
53 minutes ago

MY FAVORITE place-even closer than before!!!!!!!Good people deserve GOOD LUCK!!!!

Posted by pv food lover
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
52 minutes ago
pv food lover is a registered user.

Fantastic news! We are delighted that Woodside Bakery's wonderful treats will still be available so close by! We have especially missed the delicious, crunchy chocolate chip cookies! And we look forward to the opening of the Cafe. We hope they have room for that. It was one of our favorite places to get a casual meal out. We need a restaurant like the Woodside Cafe in the area and it will certainly be very popular.

We will miss Martha's Bakery, but we are glad she found a way to go out of business when she wanted to while passing her terrific recipes on to the Woodside Bakery. We love her challah--especially her sugar/candy coated challah for the Jewish New Year--and we look forward to being able to get it at the Woodside Bakery.

Good news all around!

