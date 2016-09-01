Menlo Park: Woodside Bakery & Cafe reopens -- in Sharon Heights

The Woodside Bakery & Cafe -- the bakery element, anyway -- opened for business today (Thursday, Sept. 1) at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center at 325 Sharon Park Drive in Menlo Park.

The sign over the shop, which is located near the Safeway supermarket, reads Martha's Pastries for now, but the goods on the inside are now mostly from the bakery of Mark Sweyer and his sister Jan Sweyer, Ms. Sweyer told the Almanac.

After remodeling the interior of the Sharon Heights shop, the Sweyers plan to open the cafe near the start of the new year, Ms. Sweyer said.

The Sweyers saved the lighting fixtures and photos from their former location in Woodside to install them in the Sharon Heights location, she said. The menu, too, will feature some old favorites, including Penne Sylvia.

The Sweyers are buying the Martha's Pastries business from Martha Merz, who is retiring after 28 years, according to Ms. Sweyer.

The original Woodside Bakery & Cafe closed its doors at 3052 Woodside Road in March 2016. The owners of that property, the Roberts family, had issued an order in late 2015 requiring the Sweyers to vacate the premises. Customers marked the closing with a farewell party at the restaurant.

"How really excited we are to have found a place so close to home," Ms. Sweyer said of the Sharon Heights location. Customers from the old place have been "so supportive" during the search for a new location, she said. "We found a place where we can all be together again. Yay!"

Available for purchase in the bakery alongside the Bakery's traditional croissants, Danish pastries, cakes, pies and Parisian macarons are some of Martha Merz's most popular items, such as challah, cinnamon bread, tarts and cookies, including Palmier puff pastry, Ms. Sweyer said. Ms. Merz has agreed to share her recipes for these items, Ms. Sweyer said.

Preparing the pastries at a temporary location in Redwood City is the Bakery's longtime Pastry Chef Jesus Mendoza, who's been with the operation for 22 years, Ms. Sweyer said.

The Sweyers are about one month away from transferring their baking operations to their own wholesale bakery on Constitution Drive in the M2 light industrial zone of Menlo Park east of U.S. 101, Ms. Sweyer said.

--

