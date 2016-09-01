Menlo Park police sergeants get 3 percent raise

Menlo Park's eight police sergeants will get a 3 percent raise starting Sept. 4 in a new contract approved by the Menlo Park City Council on Aug. 30.

The council voted 4-0 vote for the contract, with Councilman Ray Mueller absent.

The contract increases by $42 a month the city's payments to each sergeant's flexible health benefits plan. The cost of vision insurance will be fully covered by the city.

In all, the changes are expected to cost the city $50,600 between now and June 30, 2017, when the agreement ends.

The sergeants' salary range will be increased to $111,391 to $135,396, up from $108,147 to $131,453.

According to Lenka Diaz, human resources manager, the sergeants will continue to pay 12 percent of their salaries into their pension plans.