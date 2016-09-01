Could Atherton withdraw from the fire district?

For years, Atherton officials have groused that it appears that the Menlo Park Fire Protection District gets more property tax revenue from the town's property owners than the town does. Now, the town is considering doing something about it, and options include withdrawing from the fire district.

Atherton's City Council will hold a study session on the funding of the fire district at its Wednesday, Sept. 7, meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. in the town's council chambers at 94 Ashfield Road.

The staff report from City Manager George Rodericks says that in 2015, based on the assessed valuation of properties in Atherton, the fire district received more than $4.5 million more in property taxes from Atherton landowners than the town did: $13.8 million for the fire district versus $9.3 million for the town.

The report says that, according to the county assessor's office, the fire district receives slightly less than 16 cents of every property tax dollar paid by Atherton landowners while the town receives slightly less than 11 cents of every property tax dollar. Atherton property owners also pay an additional parcel tax for town services.

The fire district provides fire, emergency response and emergency medical services to Atherton, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and some adjacent unincorporated areas. Atherton provides services that include police, planning and building, park and public works, including drainage and street work, to its residents.

The funding levels are a legacy of Proposition 13, passed by California voters in 1978. The following year the state Legislature set the property tax allocations for various government entities at the percentage they had received the year before.

The staff report suggests that the town could use an independent consulting firm to investigate how much it costs the fire district to provide its services to Atherton, and then use that information as a negotiating point with the district.

"For example," the report says, "if shown that the cost to provide fire services to the Town is considerably less than the amount of property tax revenue collected by the District," the town could "discuss alternative fire service models which could include, but not be limited to, detachment from the Fire District."

The town could also ask the district to share tax revenue or offer additional services or more "fire-related infrastructure."

The town had earlier asked the fire district if it might be willing to help pay for an emergency operations center in the civic center now being designed, but the fire district declined to participate.

The report also goes into what the town would need to do if it wants to separate from the fire district.

Because the discussion is a study item, the council will not take any official action at the meeting, but it could direct staff to come back with more information.

The staff report says that a consultant could be hired by the end of the year and return with a report by summer 2017. The estimated cost of the study is $35,000 to $50,000.

"The Fire District would be involved at all phases of the analysis and any ultimate decisions made by the Council," the report says.