Thursday: Talk by photographer Robert Buelteman

Noted photographer Robert Buelteman, who grew up in Woodside, will give the talk "Robert Buelteman speaks for the Land" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Courtroom A of the Old Courthouse at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City.

Mr. Buelteman will share his passion for the natural world of San Mateo County and display 19 black and white photographs of county environmental scenes.

During his 40 years of photography, Mr. Buelteman has published 15 photographic portfolios.

The evening's program is free with the price of museum admission: $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.