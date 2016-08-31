If it's Labor Day weekend, it's Kings Mountain Art Fair

For a "mountain vibe" on Labor Day weekend, head for the 53rd Kings Mountain Art Fair, to be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3-5, at 13889 Skyline Blvd. in the hills above Woodside.

Named one of the top art fairs in California, the event features unique and varied art by artists and craftsmen selected by jury, as well as offerings by local "mountain folk." The fair benefits the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Four hundred volunteers, most of them local residents, staff the fair, many of them working and serving breakfast and lunch at the Cookshack.

Kiddie Hollow will offer a varied crafts program for kids. The Parents Retreat gives mom and dad a place to relax, while watching the children play in Kiddie Hollow.

Parking and admittance are free. No pets are allowed. A shuttle bus will take visitors from their cars parked on Skyline Boulevard to the fair. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.