Woodside: Donald Trump comes to town for a fundraiser

Helicopters chopped the air above Woodside on Monday afternoon (Aug. 29) with the arrival on the ground of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump visited the Winding Way home of Saul Fox, chief executive of the private equity firm Fox Paine and Company, for a fundraising event.

Tickets were $25,000 apiece and about 40 guests attended. Accompanying Mr. Trump was former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, according to ABC7 News.

Mr. Fox is a regular donor to Republican candidates, according to the OpenSecrets.org, a website of the Center for Responsive Politics.

The 2016 presidential campaign is notable for the paucity of local contributors to the Republican candidate, and of the contributions that are made, most are relatively small by comparison to the 2012 campaign of Mitt Romney.

In the group of donors to Mr. Trump's campaign, Mr. Fox stands out. Of the 12 donors with Woodside addresses, their 22 donations, as of July 2016, add up to $12,000, with most at around $250, according to OpenSecrets. Only Mr. Fox gave the maximum of $2,700 each for the primary and general elections.

Within the Almanac's circulation area, Mr. Fox is almost alone, joined in his maximum gift only by Teresa Bettinger, who listed a Menlo Park address.

For Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, by contrast, OpenSecrets shows 292 donations listing the Woodside ZIP code, including 94 who gave the maximum $2,500.

Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton is outpacing Mr. Trump by a huge margin. OpenSecrets lists 531 donations of $2,700 to former Secretary of State Clinton from addresses listed in Woodside, Atherton, Menlo Park and Portola Valley.

Of the 2,800 local donations to Ms. Clinton, Menlo Park and Atherton lead with around 150 maximum gifts each, with Portola Valley and Woodside each at about 120.