Woodside: Donald Trump comes to town for a fundraiser

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

Helicopters chopped the air above Woodside on Monday afternoon (Aug. 29) with the arrival on the ground of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Comments

Posted by smugalert
a resident of Woodside: other
26 minutes ago

To the Almanac - Why did you feel it was important to name someone who gave the maximum to Trump who has no involvement that you know of to the event you are reporting on, is not a public figure and adds nothing to the story? Is it your attempt at "shaming"? There are many people here who support Trump who don't donate for exactly the reason your article shows. If you are Republican in this area you don't talk about it, and probably register as independent because you don't want the trouble and even potential targeting by public agencies. Yes, it happens and don't think it doesn't.

Posted by taxpayer and voter
a resident of Woodside: Family Farm/Hidden Valley
7 minutes ago

"The 2016 presidential campaign is notable for the paucity of local contributors to the Republican candidate, and of the contributions that are made, most are relatively small by comparison to the 2012 campaign of Mitt Romney."

Well, duh. Mitt was legit.

"Within the Almanac's circulation area, Mr. Fox is almost alone, joined in his maximum gift only by Teresa Bettinger, who listed a Menlo Park address." and "Why did you feel it was important to name someone who gave the maximum to Trump"

All are public records. A second with Google will find those and more, such as Walt & Teri's foundation's 990s.

Any 990 can be found at foundationcenter website.

Sunshine is the best disinfectant. If you and I as taxpayers are allowing other taxpayers to take deductions for non-profits, we should demand transparency. Are our elections any less important? We can talk tax returns and health records in another place.

Odd - I don't see any complaints about traffic when a presidential contender comes to town.

