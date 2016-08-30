News

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2016, 11:56 am

Jury finds deputy not guilty of brandishing gun in court

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

After a three-day trial, a jury on Monday (Aug. 29) returned a verdict of not guilty in the case of San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andy Mar, who had been accused of pointing a gun at a custodian in a Redwood City courtroom in April 2016.

Comments

Posted by Donald Carter
a resident of another community
56 minutes ago

It's a good decision. I respect the jury and I'm pleased for sharing the law of brandishing weapons.

Donald
