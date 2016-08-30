Atherton: The sting on El Camino Real

Atherton police had a plain clothes officer repeatedly cross El Camino Real at Almendral Avenue for two hours on Friday morning, Aug. 26, in an attempt to make drivers aware of a new pedestrian-activated stoplight.

The light is dark until a pedestrian or bicyclist pushes a button. It then flashes yellow, goes to steady yellow then steady red followed by a flashing red before going dark again. When the light is flashing red, motorists may proceed after stopping if no one is in the crosswalk.

Officers issued four citations, including a citation for an unlicensed driver and a citation for a $5,000 warrant from the San Jose Police Department, two warning citations, and one verbal warning.