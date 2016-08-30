Atherton: The sting on El Camino Real

Atherton police had a plain clothes officer repeatedly cross El Camino Real at Almendral Avenue for two hours on Friday morning, Aug. 26, in an attempt to make drivers aware of a new pedestrian-activated stoplight.
Officers issued four citations, including a citation for an unlicensed driver and a citation for a $5,000 warrant from the San Jose Police Department, two warning citations, and one verbal warning.
