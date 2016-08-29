Menlo Park: Upscale men's shoe and clothing shop open for business

It's hard to miss the shiny gold lettering announcing one of Menlo Park's newest additions to Santa Cruz Avenue: a men's shoe and clothing shop called Brogue.

Owned by Fremont resident Mack Yuan, the shop opened in April.

Mr. Yuan, who previously ran a clothing website, said he was inspired to open the store by the absence of places to shop for a shoe brand he liked.

"Actually, I'm a big fan of the brand Alden," he said, referring to a high-end New England-based shoe manufacturer. He said he knew there were other fans of the brand around the area, but that it had no outlet south of downtown San Francisco in the Bay Area.

After looking in other towns, he said, he settled on Menlo Park to launch his business, which he described as a "charming town."

The pace of business is slower than it might be in booming Palo Alto, and the clients are perhaps a few years older, he said, but added, "We love (it) here."

The store sells items handmade in the U.S., he said. Not everyone will recognize the brands he's selling, he said, but the items for sale are "the highest quality stuff."

Featured brands include Alden shoes, Robert Talbott shirts, Pendleton textiles, Col Littleton leatherwork, Moscot eyewear, and socks and knitwear by Corgi and Chup.

The name of the store comes from a type of men's shoe called a brogue. In the future, Mr. Yuan said he may offer additional shoe brands.

Brogue is located at 781 Santa Cruz Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.

Visit brogueshop.com for more information.