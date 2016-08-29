News

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 29, 2016, 11:51 am

Menlo Park bans drones, remote-controlled aircraft from parks

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

After hearing passionate comments by more than 22 people, among them numerous model airplane hobbyists and birdwatchers, the Menlo Park City Council voted 4-0 on Aug. 23, with Vice Mayor Kirsten Keith absent, to ban remote controlled aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, or drones, in city parks.

This story contains 830 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by James Taggart
a resident of Menlo Park: Fair Oaks
1 hour ago

So let me get this straight; the decision to be force an outright ban rather than to regulate - by designating acceptable hours or days - is based on the fear that these RC gliders and tiny helicopters "could hurt people or wildlife or start fires". Is there any instance in all the time people have been flying them there that this has happened? I still see the same raptors I've ways seen there and the surely aren't scaring the jack rabbits anymore than any other plane flying over. Bedwell shouldn't be the first choice for those seeking serenity and communing with nature;there are lots of places in the Bay Area tondo that. It was intended to be an urban recreational area suitable for multiple uses. The counsel has chosen the easy way out to placate the few who fail to recognize the Bedwell fronts a very busy section of roadway and is never going to be quiet. I'm sure the Menlo Park PD is thrilled with their new responsibilities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by John
a resident of Woodside: Mountain Home Road
36 minutes ago

MP has a new branding campaign: "No fun of any kind!"

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by 10th ave
a resident of Menlo Park: Fair Oaks
35 minutes ago

Ban them.

Wait until the fed and state regs are decided, with good public input, and some time spent studying this problem, and revisit. Just because someone can afford a new toy doesn't give them some right to inflict on others.

As a previous poster said:

"Yay! the nerd with the obnoxious drone is back!"

Said No One Ever.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Alan
a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven
32 minutes ago

I've gone to Bedwell Bayfront Park a few times to fly kites ... the drone and rc aircraft operators didn't seem to be bothering any birds (especially the planes ... some of the gliders aren't any more intrusive than a kite). I'm surprised the ban extended to this park. I'm not sure why they didn't stick with a few appropriate rules.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

French Laundry alums to open Palo Alto restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 18 comments | 17,409 views

Water, baking soda, vinegar and slime
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 1,735 views

Peace Walk and Father's Grief Retreat
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,201 views

View all local blogs
 