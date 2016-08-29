Maurice Ghysels will leave Menlo Park school district

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Maurice Ghysels, who has headed the district since 2011, has announced he will leave the district at the end of the school year.
Mr. Ghysels said the school board will decide the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent.
Before coming to Menlo Park, Mr. Ghysels was superintendent of the elementary school district in Mountain View for five years and was an administrator in the Santa Clara County Office of Education.
