Maurice Ghysels will leave Menlo Park school district

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Maurice Ghysels, who has headed the district since 2011 , has announced he will leave the district at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Ghysels announced his departure in his "Superintendent's Update" sent to district parents and staff on Monday, Aug. 29.



"It's with excitement and joy," he wrote, that he announces that "this will be my last year as MPCSD's Superintendent. While we have so much to do over the next 10 months, I believe that next school year will be the right time for a new leader of MPCSD for all the right reasons and for an incredible school district."

Mr. Ghysels said the school board will decide the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

Before coming to Menlo Park, Mr. Ghysels was superintendent of the elementary school district in Mountain View for five years and was an administrator in the Santa Clara County Office of Education.