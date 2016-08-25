News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2016, 3:51 pm

Menlo Park: Two council members named to 'educational equity' subcommittee

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Goals of starting a multi-city, county and district group that could help spread needed funds to the Ravenswood City School District are one step closer to reality after the Menlo Park City Council appointed two of its members to an "education equity" subcommittee on Aug. 23.

This story contains 331 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Indulgences
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
9 hours ago

Why not just merge Ravenswood with Menlo City and Las Lomitas? The combined district would save money from efficiencies, and equity issues would be addressed.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Naked Men and Pineapple with Tomato
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 11,614 views

French Laundry alums to open Palo Alto restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 17 comments | 9,882 views

Water, baking soda, vinegar and slime
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 581 views

View all local blogs
 