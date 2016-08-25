Menlo Park: Construction worker lifted out of open basement after fall

A construction worker was lifted out of an open basement on a residential construction site in Menlo Park on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after he fell in and injured himself, fire officials said.

The fall was reported at 1:42 p.m. at 1650 Oak Ave. Upon their arrival seven minutes later, Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters found the man to be conscious, but with a severely fractured leg.

Firefighters also took cervical spine precautions.

Because of the basement's unstable access system, the man's size and the nature of his injuries, Capt. Scott Hylton requested that crews perform an aerial pickup of the victim.

The operation entailed using a 100-foot ladder and rope systems as a sky crane to lift the man out of the open, 3,150-square-foot basement and to the street. He was taken to Stanford Hospital.

"Fire personnel on the ladder truck regularly practice rescues using the ladder for technical rescue scenarios from rooftops or below grade areas, like the creeks or vaults, but rarely from basements under construction," Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a statement.

"The crews performed a very technical rescue maneuver flawlessly and in short order, given the challenges of removing this victim out of a big hole in the ground," Chief Schapelhouman said.