Friday: Court hears county appeal on aircraft-noise issue

San Mateo County's appeal of a small claims court decision that it owes damages to a Fair Oaks resident for not controlling nuisance noise from Surf Air planes flying over his home is scheduled to be heard Friday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m. in San Mateo County Superior Court.

The small claims court suit was filed in April by Adam Ullman, a non-practicing attorney. He claimed the county owed him $5,000 because it had failed "to mitigate the continuous public nuisance of very loud aircraft flying over my home."

The Surf Air planes fly in and out of the San Carlos Airport, which is owned and operated by San Mateo County.

In June, Judge Pro Tem Dale Major awarded Mr. Ullman $1,000 plus his $65 court filing fee.

On June 29, the county appealed the small claims judgment. Mr. Ullman said he will serve as his own attorney for the appeal.

