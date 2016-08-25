News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2016, 10:57 am

Friday: Court hears county appeal on aircraft-noise issue

Small claims court found county liable for Surf Air plane noise

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

San Mateo County's appeal of a small claims court decision that it owes damages to a Fair Oaks resident for not controlling nuisance noise from Surf Air planes flying over his home is scheduled to be heard Friday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m. in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by User
a resident of another community
9 hours ago

Seriously, proof-reading? My fifth grader catches errors that this woman misses.

