Worth a Look

The Corner Laughers

Libraries are not always quiet. The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) will host an afternoon of original indie-pop from local bandon Sunday, Aug. 28. The group, which the Guardian described as "sassy and smart," is led by singer/ukulele player (and Palo Alto Weekly Arts Editor) Karla Kane, with bassist Khoi Huynh, drummer Charlie Crabtree and guitarist KC Bowman. Their most recent album, "Matilda Effect," was released last year. The free, all-ages concert starts at 1 p.m. and will be held in the plaza outside of the library. Go to Menlo Park Library or The Corner Laughers

Festival

About 300 artists and crafters who work in a variety of materials will showcase their wares at the annual Palo Alto Festival of the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on University Avenue between Webster and High Streets in downtown. The free event also features an Italian street-painting expo, a kids' art studio, food, wines and microbrews for sale, live music and a display of DIY upcycled chandeliers. Go to Palo Alto Festival of the Arts.

Dance

ArtistEDGE Dance Company will host its first full event, featuring modern-dance performances, live music, a silent auction and a reception, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. at Zohar Studio Theater, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The show will include choreography by Jeannine Charles, Zann Aeck, Erwin Columbus, Mareva Favre and Monika Chock, with guest artists the Natasha Carlitz Dance Ensemble and the solo work of Lauren Baines. Admission is $15-$25. Go to ArtistEDGE.

Exhibit

Summer's nearly over but the season lives on for one more month in "Summer Farewells," an exhibit of Linda Salter's pastoral oil and pastel paintings on display during September at Portola Art Gallery (Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park). Included in the exhibit are pastel paintings Salter worked on in plein air in the Sierra Nevada. Salter was formerly the chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District and since her retirement has devoted herself more fully to art. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Go to Linda Salter or Portola Gallery.

Fundraiser fun

The nonprofit Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks invites locals to put on western gear and do-si-do over to the historic Folger Stable in Woodside (4040 Woodside Road) for the "Big Bad Barn Dance and BBQ" on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Caller Andy Wilson will be guiding guests through traditional square dances; ABC BBQ is catering the dinner; and a selection of Devil's Canyon craft beers, as well as wine and soft drinks will be served. Tickets are $150 and the goal is to raise $45,000 to benefit park projects and nature-education programs; parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged. Go to Big Bad Barn Dance.

On stage

For one performance only, catch a reading of Kim Cromwell's one-woman show "Abelia," about a character from rural Kentucky who, when faced with a life-threatening illness, relies on her long-held belief in miracles and the power of love. The play will be performed on Monday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Theatre, 2010 Broadway St., Redwood City. Admission is free but donations are accepted at the door. The event is part of the theater's Monday Night Play Space series, which offers the space up to artists in the community to share their work. Go to Dragon Productions.