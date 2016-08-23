Recent home sales: Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains home sale data from local county recorders' offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

--

Atherton

56 Holbrook Lane D. Lindquist to L. Ho for $1,925,000 on 07/01/16; built 1924, 1bd, 650 sq. ft.; previous sale 07/14/1995, $321,000

--

Menlo Park

1115 Cascade Drive Stewart Trust to J. & T. Brumm for $3,800,000 on 07/01/16; built 1965, 6bd, 3,430 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/18/1972, $86,500

2 Chateau Drive Ekedahl Trust to L. Duarte for $1,895,000 on 07/01/16; built 1980, 2bd, 2,020 sq. ft.

211 Haight St. R. & N. Maynes to B. & A. Dance for $1,350,000 on 07/08/16; built 1951, 3bd, 1,080 sq. ft.; previous sale 01/21/2011, $100,000

10 Harrison Way Nietert Trust to G. & P. Soheili for $1,899,000 on 07/07/16; built 1957, 3bd, 1,620 sq. ft.

1195 Laurel St. S. Kumaraswamy to A. & M. Shah for $1,630,000 on 07/08/16; built 1988, 3bd, 1,820 sq. ft.; previous sale 07/31/2008, $955,000

1051 Oakland Ave. Turner Trust to P. Swamimuthu for $1,798,500 on 07/08/16; built 1946, 4bd, 2,770 sq. ft.; previous sale 01/28/2009, $1,165,000

2140 Santa Cruz Ave. #D305 Smith Trust to Clarke Trust for $935,000 on 07/08/16; built 1978, 2bd, 1,220 sq. ft.; previous sale 07/29/2005, $590,000

675 Sharon Park Drive #123 P. Kim to D. Maahs for $815,000 on 07/08/16; built 1968, 2bd, 986 sq. ft.; previous sale 05/02/2013, $690,000

39 Sneckner Court Laird Trust to Miller Trust for $4,550,000 on 07/08/16; built 2005, 5bd, 5,222 sq. ft.; previous sale 06/30/2006, $3,305,000

821 Stanford Ave. T. Stinson to M. & K. Gardner for $3,649,000 on 07/08/16; built 1949, 4bd, 2,952 sq. ft.; previous sale 02/02/2005, $2,150,000

244 Terminal Ave. A. Calderon to B. Lam for $825,000 on 07/07/16; built 1949, 3bd, 980 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/21/1999, $250,000

--

Portola Valley

116 Russell Ave. H. Tanner to F. Leary for $1,785,000 on 07/01/16; built 1969, 3bd, 1,720 sq. ft.; previous sale 04/15/2015, $1,649,000

--

East Palo Alto

2150 Clarke Ave. R. & M. Correa to S. Lin for $858,000 on 07/08/16; built 1947, 2bd, 1,769 sq. ft.; previous sale 09/30/1993, $128,000

188 Jasmine Way Waters Trust to Lee Trust for $740,000 on 07/05/16; built 1951, 3bd, 1,110 sq. ft.

780 Schembri Lane S. Davis to APEX 1 Holdings for $670,000 on 07/07/16; built 1963, 4bd, 1,340 sq. ft.; previous sale 07/01/1976, $31,500

--

Los Altos

B 430 Azalea Way== Martin Trust to R. & M. Hollenbeck for $2,800,000 on 07/29/16; built 1957, 3bd, 2,158 sq. ft.

847 Clinton Road Yazdani Trust to P. & T. Soni for $3,750,000 on 07/29/16; built 1940, 2bd, 1,772 sq. ft.; previous sale 10/24/2014, $2,020,000

1378 Country Club Drive Steinhilber Trust to P. & S. Stern for $5,910,000 on 07/28/16; built 1924, 4bd, 5,676 sq. ft.; previous sale 02/21/2002, $746,500

453 Cypress Drive Niermann Trust to Chung Trust for $5,025,000 on 07/29/16; built 1958, 3bd, 2,392 sq. ft.; previous sale 10/20/2004, $1,800,000

715 Greenview Place Hoyer & Snyder-Hoyer Trust to M. Xu for $2,450,000 on 07/28/16; built 1973, 4bd, 2,537 sq. ft.; previous sale 01/25/1991, $500,000

635 Parma Way Hall Trust to S. & S. Cohn for $2,600,000 on 07/28/16; built 1952, 3bd, 2,307 sq. ft.; previous sale 09/15/1983, $277,000

542 San Luis Ave.Thompson Trust to R. Wang for $2,315,000 on 07/29/16; built 1946, 3bd, 1,775 sq. ft.

--

Los Altos Hills

24752 Olive Tree Lane K. Vedad to D. Duong for $2,000,000 on 07/29/16; built 1963, 4bd, 2,642 sq. ft.; previous sale 10/01/2004, $1,525,000

--

Mountain View

1952 Adams Court Frankland Trust to A. Pan for $2,288,000 on 08/01/16; built 1963, 3bd, 2,112 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/1983, $262,500

99 East Middlefield Road #7 S. Fong to Z. Wang for $825,000 on 08/03/16; built 1969, 2bd, 1,083 sq. ft.; previous sale 05/28/2014, $608,000

987 Lane Ave. #1 K. Codeglia to O. Pomerleau for $1,300,000 on 07/29/16; built 1979, 3bd, 1,543 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/31/1991, $249,000

1915 Mt. Vernon Court #10 Davis Trust to S. Malhotra for $490,000 on 07/29/16; built 1964, 1bd, 864 sq. ft.; previous sale 01/1975, $26,900

701 North Rengstorff Ave. #2 Klein Trust to M. Sadaram for $725,000 on 07/29/16; built 1969, 2bd, 1,332 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/13/2012, $477,000

136 Paul Ave. Hollands Trust to G. Hollands for $1,650,000 on 07/28/16; built 1951, 1,536 sq. ft.

1978 San Luis Ave. Classic 1946 San Luis to H. Teng for $1,548,000 on 07/29/16; built 2015, 3bd, 1,496 sq. ft.

--

Palo Alto

412 Brassinga CourtMonroe Place Limited to Family House for $2,208,000 on 07/28/16; built 2014, 4bd, 2,121 sq. ft.

1445 Dana Ave.J. Lynn to C. Corrigan for $4,998,000 on 07/29/16; built 2016, 4bd, 2,603 sq. ft.; previous sale 03/28/2013, $2,232,000

1543 Dana Ave.K. Scott to I. Agam for $2,800,000 on 07/28/16; built 1950, 4bd, 1,815 sq. ft.; previous sale 11/14/1994, $490,000

473 Ferne Ave.C. & T. Pan to Y. Zhou for $2,280,000 on 08/03/16; built 1956, 4bd, 1,765 sq. ft.; previous sale 10/31/2000, $1,020,000

2448 Greer RoadS. & A. Akbay to M. & L. Goody for $2,825,000 on 07/29/16; built 1958, 4bd, 2,026 sq. ft.; previous sale 10/23/2009, $1,100,000

3439 Greer RoadH. & G. Ostrom to J. & R. Akella for $2,200,000 on 07/29/16; built 1957, 3bd, 1,437 sq. ft.; previous sale 04/22/2003, $779,000

3105 Louis RoadLouis Road Limited to Phan & Pham Trust for $2,711,500 on 08/01/16; built 1952, 5bd, 1,987 sq. ft.; previous sale 07/07/2014, $2,000,000

2577 Park Boulevard #V205Whitten Trust to J. Zheng for $1,055,000 on 07/28/16; built 1993, 2bd, 1,248 sq. ft.; previous sale 12/01/1995, $264,000

2819 Ramona St.Sunlu Investment to A. Fuller for $4,825,000 on 07/29/16; previous sale 02/13/2014, $2,210,000

2950 Ramona St. S. & Y. Hwang to M. Hwang for $1,050,000 on 07/28/16; built 2009, 4bd, 2,338 sq. ft.; previous sale 08/06/2007, $1,350,000

3560 Whitsell Ave. D. Heyler to J. Chang for $2,550,000 on 07/29/16; built 1949, 4bd, 1,935 sq. ft.; previous sale 04/17/2014, $2,200,000

2254 Williams St. Sotelino Trust to L. Hong for $2,850,000 on 08/03/16; built 2001, 2bd, 1,710 sq. ft.; previous sale 02/15/1994, $310,000

--

For a summary of home sales, see Sales at a Glance.