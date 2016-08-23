Police calls: Five commercial burglaries in Menlo Park

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Commercial burglaries:

■ A burglar used a tool of some kind to enter Chestnut Lane Hair Styles in downtown Menlo Park. Stolen were hair shears, razors and clippers. Estimated losses: $4,400. Aug. 8.

■ A surveillance camera showed two people breaking into an Intuit Corporation building on Jefferson Drive and stealing "what appears to be" a computer monitor. The burglars were wearing hoodies and gloves, which hid their identities, police said. No estimate on losses. Aug. 17.

■ Police arrested and jailed a San Jose man as he was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot behind Western Allied Mechanical Inc. on O'Brien Drive after an employee identified the man as a suspect in an attempted burglary of the company earlier that day. After the business had closed for the day, the employee had encountered a stranger inside carrying a cloth bag in which were items belonging to the business, including food, papers and checks made out to the business, police said. The employee took the bag and called police, who made the arrest. Aug. 10.

■ Someone tried, unsuccessfully, to break into Z-Ultimate Self Defense Studio on Chestnut Street. No losses. Aug. 8.

■ A burglar pried open the back door of the Menlo Beauty Salon on Crane Street, but apparently took nothing. Aug. 9.

Residential burglaries:

■ An unlocked sliding glass door may have been the means by which a burglar entered a home on Carlton Avenue and stole jewelry, three laptop computers, a 27-inch display screen, a religious statue and $500 in cash. Estimated losses: $12,900. Aug. 13.

■ Someone stole a locked bicycle from an apartment carport in the 500 block of University Avenue. Estimated loss: $1,000. Aug. 16.

Auto burglaries:

■ Someone forced down the front windows of a vehicle parked on Encinal Avenue and stole a drone, a cellphone and a skateboard. Estimated loss: $2,050. Aug. 18.

■ A thief broke into a locked vehicle parked at Bedwell Bayfront Park on Marsh Road and stole a purse, including a driver's license and credit cards. Estimated loss: $319. Aug. 15.

■ Leaving no visible signs of a break-in, someone stole registration and insurance paperwork from the glove compartment of a vehicle parked on Roble Avenue. Aug. 8.

Thefts:

■ In a cold case, a resident of Menlo Avenue told police that in July, someone had stolen his laptop computer while it been unattended at the Rosewood Hotel on Sand Hill Road. Estimated loss: $2,500. Aug. 8

■ Someone stole a motorized bicycle locked to a bike rack in the vicinity of Menlo Avenue and Crane Street. Estimated loss: $1,700. Aug. 5.

■ Tires were stolen from the side yard of a home on Marmona Drive. Estimated loss: $1,500. Aug. 8.

■ A thief stole a locked bicycle from a bike rack in the 500 block of Laurel Street. Estimated loss: $1,170. Aug. 8.

■ A guitar and $300 in cash were stolen after they had been left unattended in a parking lot in the 100 block of Middlefield Road. Estimated loss: $900. Aug. 5.

■ Someone stole a bike from the carport of an apartment complex on Curtis Way. Estimated loss: $900. Aug. 7.

■ About 10 bottles of champagne were stolen from Safeway supermarket on Sharon Park Drive. A suspect left in a blue Lexus SUV. Estimated loss: $700. Aug. 13.

■ A thief stole an unattended bicycle from outside an apartment complex on San Antonio Street. Estimated loss: $500. Aug. 8.

■ A locked bike was stolen from the rack in front of Arrillaga gym on Alma Street. Estimated loss: $400. Aug. 18.

■ Someone stole a tablet computer left unattended in the front yard of a home on Carlton Avenue. Estimated loss: $250. Aug. 16.

■ Someone stole a purse from under the front counter at The Cool Cafe on O'Brien Drive. Inside were a wallet, credit card, driver's license, car keys and $150 in cash. Estimated loss: $231. Aug. 10.

■ A man and a woman reportedly stole cosmetic items from the CVS pharmacy at 700 El Camino Real. Estimated loss: $127. Aug. 9.

■ The handlebars were stolen from a bicycle parked on Coleman Place. Estimated loss: $100. Aug. 8.

■ Someone stole a boombox and $5 in change from an unlocked vehicle parked on Haight Street. Estimated loss: $55. Aug. 18.

■ Another unlocked vehicle parked on Haight Street is missing a removable center console. Estimated loss: $3

■ Someone stole "a large magnet" from the side of a vehicle. Estimated loss: $15. Aug. 11.

Fraud: Hackers implanted ransomware in the server of a dentist's office on Oak Grove Avenue. The victims told police they would be paying the ransom. An investigation was suspended for a lack of leads, police said. Aug. 5.

--

