News

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2016, 10:43 am

Police calls: Five commercial burglaries in Menlo Park

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

This information is based on reports from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

Comments

Posted by jackrabbit
a resident of Portola Valley: Westridge
on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:22 pm

Thank you Prop 47. Looks like this is having an effect (negatively) on property crimes and increasing their incidence.
Now is time to consider and vote AGAINST Guv Brown's ill-conceived early state prison release (prop 57 on the Nov ballot).
"Fool me once shame on you;
Fool me TWICE shame on ME"

Posted by wwjd
a resident of Menlo Park: Park Forest
on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:29 pm

The solution isn't building more prisons. You just don't want to support what it would take.

Because you fell for the whole "exceptional" meme.


Yes, U.S. locks people up at a higher rate than any other country

“Though only 5 percent of the world’s population lives in the United States, it is home to 25 percent of the world’s prison population. … Not only does the current overpopulated, underfunded system hurt those incarcerated, it also digs deeper into the pockets of taxpaying Americans.”

–Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) March 9, 2015


Exceptional.

Time to change it. It is a MORAL imperative.

WWJD?


Posted by Let'sgetreal
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Aug 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm

Hmmm...maybe the police should be patrolling instead of ticketing school parents and anyone who parks for 2 seconds more than 90 minutes...

Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:54 pm
SteveC is a registered user.

Hmm: Those parking tickets are issued by civilians not sworn police officers who are patrolling. AND get real, school parents are the biggest wieners around a

