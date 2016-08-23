New bus route takes students from East Palo Alto to M-A High

New school year, new bus route. Effective Aug. 7, SamTrans will operate a new school bus route running from the intersection of Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto to Menlo-Atherton High School in the mornings and in the afternoons the reverse direction.

Westbound stops to Menlo-Atherton High School start at Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road, and continue to Pulgas Avenue and O'Connor Street, Bay Road and University Avenue, Woodland Avenue and Cooley Avenue, and Gilbert Avenue and Menalto Avenue before arriving at the high school. Bus arrival times may vary by weekday.

In the afternoons, the bus will depart from the high school at 3:25 p.m. and arrive at Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road at about 4:13.

Go to the SamTrans website for more information.