News

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2016, 10:59 am

New bus route takes students from East Palo Alto to M-A High

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

New school year, new bus route. Effective Aug. 7, SamTrans will operate a new school bus route running from the intersection of Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto to Menlo-Atherton High School in the mornings and in the afternoons the reverse direction.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Josemadriz
a resident of Menlo-Atherton High School
14 hours ago

I went m-a high school ok

