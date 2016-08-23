New bus route takes students from East Palo Alto to M-A High

New school year, new bus route. Effective Aug. 7, SamTrans will operate a new school bus route running from the intersection of Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto to Menlo-Atherton High School in the mornings and in the afternoons the reverse direction.
In the afternoons, the bus will depart from the high school at 3:25 p.m. and arrive at Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road at about 4:13.
Go to the SamTrans website for more information.
