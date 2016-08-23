News

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2016, 10:50 am

Civil rights group pushes school district to change method for electing board members

Board is likely to divide district into trustee areas

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

A Latino civil rights group recently called out the Sequoia Union High School District, telling the school board to either change its system of electing members to the board and correct possible noncompliance with California's Voting Rights Act, or face a lawsuit that, based on precedent, would likely compel the change.

This story contains 981 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Thinking
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:44 pm

This is interesting. I see the pros and cons. Makes me think we should be thinking about the same issue with Menlo Park City Council - it's all great people but no one from Belle Haven has been on for as long as I can remember.

