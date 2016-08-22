News

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2016, 2:14 pm

State Supreme Court upholds California teacher tenure law

By DanMcMenamin | Bay City News Service

This story contains 460 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Eeyore
a resident of Atherton: other
on Aug 22, 2016 at 4:14 pm

(siggghhhh). We are so scr$$%^ed living in this state.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
on Aug 22, 2016 at 5:52 pm
Menlo Voter. is a registered user.

"We are so scr$$%^ed living in this state."

yes we are

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Joseph E. Davis
a resident of Woodside: Emerald Hills
on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:30 am

There is no greater or more implacable enemy of children than the teachers' union.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Steve Taffee
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:56 pm

While I am disappointed the the Supreme Court ruling, I am not cynical about the state of our schools or our teachers.

Let's recall that teacher tenure laws date back to the early 1900s when discriminatory labor practices helped ot give rise to this protection: dismissing women teachers who became pregnant or a teacher exercising free speech that ran against the local norms.

Move forward a hundred years and tenure laws remain basically unchanged. This law (and countless others) must adapt to the times. Unfair dismissal practices are (I think, I am not an attorney) provided by other statues. I think the NEA and AFT are wrong to resist tenure reform.

At the same time, teacher labor unions provide a public benefit by helping to negotiate salaries and benefits that allow teachers to live in the area in which they work. It increasingly becoming difficult for many middle-class professionals (teachers, police officers, firefighters,social workers) let alone minimum wage workers to live here.

I don't ascribe to the notion that it is impossible to fire poor teachers. Nor do I believe that unions want to protect poor teachers. Unions do (and should) want to protect due process for their members. And school administrators should dot their i's and cross their t's when dealing with poor performers, unionized or not.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by fire all the teachers, mac!
a resident of Atherton: Lloyden Park
on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:34 pm

Now, now, now. No use arguing with our libertarian friends and using all them facts-n-stuff!!!!

You will never hear them support issues that help working folk on the Peninsula or elsewhere. Have to beat up the workers. They have theirs, and just selfishly want a lower tax, a lower sale price, a cheaper made-in-China-from-slave-labor tee shirt.

ie. Libertarians.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Enuff
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:38 pm

The teachers unions have long since outlived their purpose. Now they are essentially a political funding operation, forcing members to join and pay dues, and then placing hefty support behind insider politicos who keep the union well-entrenched. One hand washes the other. The union bosses care only about money and power, not about the children.

For example, to hold onto its monopoly, the union is fighting against charter schools, which are so often better for students. And tenure, especially after only 2 years, is great for the newbie teacher, but bad news for the students.

How many mediocre or burnt-out teachers do no real teaching, just give students busy-work, because they know they have lifetime job security.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Aug 23, 2016 at 5:47 pm
SteveC is a registered user.

Not happy here. MOVE quality education not to your licking? MOVE

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Vrom
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:37 pm

Yay teachers

Gotta save at least some middle class jobs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of another community
on Aug 24, 2016 at 10:14 am

VroM - right on. Best news of the week so far.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Joseph E. Davis
a resident of Woodside: Emerald Hills
on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:32 pm

&gt; Gotta save at least some middle class jobs

My point exactly. This is a jobs program. Concern for the children? Basically last on the list.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by fire all the teachers, mac!
a resident of Atherton: Lloyden Park
on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:47 pm

"No concern for children" - supposedly the folks that support TEACHERS

"We love children" - the folk who refuse to pay for teaching children.

Yeah, makes PERFECT sense!

Only in the upside down, "me first" world of selfish libertarians.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Ethan
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
on Aug 24, 2016 at 2:25 pm

Not to worry. We addressed the union problem in other industries by offshoring the jobs. It's difficult to do that with classroom teaching, but where there's a computer there's a way. At any rate, the public is succeeding so well at denigrating the teaching profession that eventually no self-respecting young person will want to enter it. So, one way or another, the union issue should solve itself.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Naked Men and Pineapple with Tomato
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 11,617 views

French Laundry alums to open Palo Alto restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 17 comments | 9,885 views

Water, baking soda, vinegar and slime
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 581 views

View all local blogs
 