News

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2016, 11:42 am

Menlo Park: SRI International spins off new business to automate fruit picking

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

In as soon as two years, robots, not people, could be picking apples in orchards.

This story contains 321 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Beth
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Aug 22, 2016 at 12:40 pm

Too bad - I think they might have done something more humane, rather than pop out a job-loss solution via tech. How smart is that? Until the earth, esp the US, comes up with a solution for diminishing the importance and need of work and money-making ventures, we might reconsider the value of replacing those with robots! For the convenience and bottom line of corporations. Is there another value to this?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Roboto
a resident of Atherton: other
on Aug 22, 2016 at 1:13 pm

I like the idea. This does away with work Americans do not want to do. We can now focus on "diminishing the need for work and money-making ventures" and make every thing free.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Beth
a resident of Atherton: other
on Aug 22, 2016 at 1:14 pm

@Beth
There are two sides of the equation here. This will make fresh produce more accessible and cheaper. When produce prices fall, more families can afford fresh fruit in their diet. The government can buy more fresh fruit for school lunches instead of unhealthy processed foods.

Farmers no longer have to send their over-ripened fruit to become processed food either. Farmers will also have a larger crop they can sell directly to customers via farmer's markets.

This also helps family farms survive as they are less likely to have a ready supply of labor around for harvesting. Instead, they can choose to expand their farming operations because they know they will be able to harvest when the time comes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by SteveC
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Aug 22, 2016 at 1:43 pm
SteveC is a registered user.

@ Beth, Atherton: Where are you going to find the workers? Americans won't pick apples. And, you going to pay $15/hr.?? Maybe the welfare roles could be used. Collect public assist. and no major medical problem, then they can pick apples or any other foot item.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Naked Men and Pineapple with Tomato
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 11,617 views

French Laundry alums to open Palo Alto restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 17 comments | 9,885 views

Water, baking soda, vinegar and slime
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 581 views

View all local blogs
 