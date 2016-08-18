Pokemon-themed bonbons on Madera's dessert menu

Tapping into the Pokemon Go craze, the Madera restaurant at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park has added a set of six bonbons inspired by the smartphone game, which lets users catch, collect, evolve and battle creatures that appear on their phones based on the users' actual location.

Players can be observed frantically swiping their phones or taking frequent dog walking excursions to scope out "lures," or hotspots where rarer Pokemon are more likely to appear.

According to a spokesperson for Madera, players of the game have been going out of their way to catch Pokemon in the vicinity of the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel, as it allegedly is a hotspot for some of the game's rarer creatures.

Madera's Executive Chef Peter Rudolph developed the Pokemon bonbons. In some cases, the flavors correspond to different Pokemon. For instance, one of the bonbons named after an ice bird creature called "Articuno" has a dark chocolate and "icy" mint flavor.

A set of six bonbons costs $12. They are:

● Gotta Catch 'Em All – vanilla bean ganache

● Articuno (ice bird) – dark chocolate and mint

● Moltres (electric bird) – chili negro and espelette ganache

● Zapdos (fire bird) – passion fruit and yuzu citrus.

● Pokeball #1: strawberries, creme and pop rocks.

● Pokeball #2: raspberry, rose and lychee fruit.