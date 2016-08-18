A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 18, 2016, 2:46 pm

Pokemon-themed bonbons on Madera's dessert menu

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Tapping into the Pokemon Go craze, the Madera restaurant at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park has added a set of six bonbons inspired by the smartphone game, which lets users catch, collect, evolve and battle creatures that appear on their phones based on the users' actual location.

